Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.54.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Boralex stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

