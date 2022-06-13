Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $34.39 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

