Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.86

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.
About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
