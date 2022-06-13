BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.77) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.70) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.48).

BP stock opened at GBX 437.45 ($5.48) on Friday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 409.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($390.79).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

