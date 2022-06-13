BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.70) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.48).

BP opened at GBX 437.45 ($5.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.79. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.91 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($390.79).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

