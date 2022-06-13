BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 82 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($460.35).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($465.48).

BP stock opened at GBX 437.45 ($5.48) on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 516.88 ($6.48).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

