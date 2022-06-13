BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 510 ($6.39) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.33% from the company’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.77) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.39) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

LON BP.B traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 180 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.87. The firm has a market cap of £36.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

