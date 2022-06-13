bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT Lowered to €6.00 at Societe Generale

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. bpost NV/SA has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

