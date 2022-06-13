Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.40. 868,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

