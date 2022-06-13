Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.
NASDAQ BRZE traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 868,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $5,490,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
