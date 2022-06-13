BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.16

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

