BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.16

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

