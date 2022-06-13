Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.79

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.
About Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.