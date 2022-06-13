Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.79

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

