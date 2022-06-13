Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.86

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 23572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.