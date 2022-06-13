BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.80

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 39430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

