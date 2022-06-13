Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.76

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
