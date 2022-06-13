Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.76

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

