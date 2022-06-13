British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of BTAFF opened at $42.06 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.