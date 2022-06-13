British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BTAFF opened at $42.06 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

