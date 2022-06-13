Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.83

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 32973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 683,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

