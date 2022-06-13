Brokers Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.09. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

