Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BROGW stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.