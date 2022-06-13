Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.69

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$57.69 and last traded at C$58.44, with a volume of 879131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.09. The firm has a market cap of C$95.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson purchased 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at C$22,342,421.18.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

