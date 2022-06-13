Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.05

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 612,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $49,813,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

