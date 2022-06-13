Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.09

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 1813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

