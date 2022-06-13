Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.32

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$50.32 and last traded at C$50.40, with a volume of 26436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.34.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.