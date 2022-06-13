Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 384,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RA opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.