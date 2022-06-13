Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.17

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

