BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Head to Head Survey

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.67 $29.11 million $2.46 8.88 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.59 $187.23 million $0.37 14.03

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRT Apartments and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Two Harbors Investment 0 5 1 0 2.17

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49% Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

