Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.06

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 2896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.