BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.35 on Monday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

