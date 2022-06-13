Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BGSX stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Build Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

