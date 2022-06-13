Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $32.85 on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.
