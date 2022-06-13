Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $32.85 on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

