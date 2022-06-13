Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,935 ($36.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 3,050 ($38.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,771.25.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

