Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,670.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BURBY opened at $20.18 on Monday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

