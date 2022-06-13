Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZZUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($19.03) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.48) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $9.00 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

