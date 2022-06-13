Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Brogan Ptacin Sells 10,300 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 103,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,370. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $869.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

