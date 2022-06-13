BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. BYTE Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

