C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

AI stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

