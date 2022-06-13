Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.08

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 6710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after buying an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

