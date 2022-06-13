Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

