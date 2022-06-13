Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 28,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 111,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

CDRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

