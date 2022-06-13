Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.60

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 41379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

