CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.66) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.17) to €3.75 ($4.03) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

