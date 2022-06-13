Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the May 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 527,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.