Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVGW opened at $38.62 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

