Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

