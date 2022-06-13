Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 85.6% in May

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

