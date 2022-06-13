Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $129.99

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.99 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 1136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.19.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.46.

The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

