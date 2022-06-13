Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

