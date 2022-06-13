Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Acquires $1,010,906.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CWH stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

