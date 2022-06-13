Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
