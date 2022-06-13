Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.